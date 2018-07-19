Ruck, Sanchez and Smith Scratch 100 Free On Day 2 Of Canadian Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- July 18-22, 2018
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
After qualifying for the Pan Pacific Championships last night in the 200 freestyle, High Performance Centre – Ontario athletes Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith have all scratched out of the 100 free on day 2 of the Canadian Trials in Edmonton.
Now that they’ve qualified for the meet, they can swim whatever event they want once there, so this move won’t effect their ability to compete in the individual 100 free or 400 free relay in Tokyo. It will give a few swimmers an additional chance to qualify for the Championships next month, with the top-4 out of the 100 qualifying for the relay. Ruck was coming as the top seed, while Sanchez was 4th and Smith 5th.
Penny Oleksiak, who formerly swam with HPC – Ontario but is back representing her home team Toronto Swim Club (while training in Florida), was the 4th member to qualify for Pan Pacs in that 200 freestyle last night, and remains in the 100 on day 2. However, she has dropped the 200 fly, where she was coming in as the top seed.
Another notable scratch on day 2 came from Kennedy Goss, who has dropped the 100 back after coming in seeded 6th.
Oleksiak is back home with Toronto Swim club? Did the gator thing not work out?
Meant more as in who she’s representing at these National meets, still training in Florida as far as I’m concerned.
I think they’re talking about her Canadian club affiliation. She wore a Gator cap last night in the 200 free.
Here’s the live stream for prelims: http://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1280563267748
Easy to click the wrong one (finals) by accident on the linked site above.
Is it’s saying “Program about to start” for everyone? Because yesterday mine started 20 Minutes late and missed all the 200 frees.
it just started for me! skipped the 100 free…
Ya, it hasn’t started on time either prelim session and missed the 200/100 frees, which is disappointing.