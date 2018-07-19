Ruck, Sanchez and Smith Scratch 100 Free On Day 2 Of Canadian Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After qualifying for the Pan Pacific Championships last night in the 200 freestyle, High Performance Centre – Ontario athletes Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith have all scratched out of the 100 free on day 2 of the Canadian Trials in Edmonton.

Now that they’ve qualified for the meet, they can swim whatever event they want once there, so this move won’t effect their ability to compete in the individual 100 free or 400 free relay in Tokyo. It will give a few swimmers an additional chance to qualify for the Championships next month, with the top-4 out of the 100 qualifying for the relay. Ruck was coming as the top seed, while Sanchez was 4th and Smith 5th.

Penny Oleksiak, who formerly swam with HPC – Ontario but is back representing her home team Toronto Swim Club (while training in Florida), was the 4th member to qualify for Pan Pacs in that 200 freestyle last night, and remains in the 100 on day 2. However, she has dropped the 200 fly, where she was coming in as the top seed.

Another notable scratch on day 2 came from Kennedy Goss, who has dropped the 100 back after coming in seeded 6th.