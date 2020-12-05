Rotterdam: Schouten Shaves .04 Off Dutch Record In 100 Breast Prelims

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

Yesterday Tes Schouten took down an over-decade old Dutch national record in the women’s 200m breast and the 19-year-old didn’t stop there. Firing off her 2nd national standard in as many days, Schouten produced a new lifetime best in the 100m breast today in Rotterdam in a time of 1:06.92.

Coming into this Olympic-qualifier meet in Rotterdam, Schouten’s PB and Dutch national record stood at the 1:06.96 she produced at the 2019 Swim Cup-Eindhoven. She became the first woman from her nation to get under the 1:07 threshold with that result.

This morning in Rotterdam, with the final yet still to go, Schouten shaved .04 off of that previous NR to check-in with the 1:06.92 she used to claim the top seed. Split comparison is below.

Old Record of 1:06.96 – 31.40 opener, followed by a 35.56

New Record of 1:06.92 – 31.44 opener, followed by a 35.48

Schouten was the only prelims swimmer here to log a result under the 1:08 barrier, so look for her as the favorite to claim the national title when all is said and done in a few hours. In the meantime, her 1:06.92 dips under the KNZB-mandated qualification time of 1:07.07 required to make the 2020 Olympic Games roster for the Netherlands.