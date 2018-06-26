Relive The Phelps/Lochte Rivalry….Lego Style

When the most decorated Olympic athlete of all-time, Michael Phelps, retired from the sport of swimming after the 2016 Olympic Games, the famous Phelps/Ryan Lochte 200 IM battles drew to a close as well……or did they?

Relive the race action from back at the 2012 Olympic Games in London as The Guardian recreated the race which granted Phelps his 16th gold medal. This time with just 4 swimmers represented by intricate Lego pieces, Phelps, Lochte, Hungary’s Laszlo Cseh and Brazil’s Thiago Pereira, watch how the race unfolds down the stretch as the crowd cheers on, including what looks like a row of Phelps’ mom and sisters.

For extra authenticity, there’s even a quick cut-away to one of Phelps’ storied 12,000 calorie-a-day meals in progress.

The Guardian‘s Lego stop-motion is just one of the ways Phelps’ magnificent career has been immortalized in pop culture over the years. An image of his iconic butterfly arm recovery was pictured on one of three ‘Title Tanks’ silos on display at sponsor Under Armour Inc’s Locust Point campus in Baltimore, Maryland. After the Rio Olympics, ‘Cube Creators’ paid artistic homage to the GOAT by recreating Phelps’ image using 1500 Rubik’s cubes.

Phelps will also be forever associated with sponsor Under Armour’s breathtaking ad from 2016, an artistic depiction of the Olympian’s relentless training, which earned ‘Best of 2016’ by AdWeek, as well as a Webby Award.