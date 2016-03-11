Silence is golden in the newest Under Armour ad featuring 22-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps. The moving tribute to the grueling grind the greatest Olympian of all time goes through on a daily basis is set against the backdrop of the company’s new “Rule Yourself” campaign.
Be mesmerized by taking in Phelps’ extreme work ethic in the pool, in the weight room, even by the way the man sleeps, all aimed at sending the 30-year-old legend to his 5th and final Olympic Games. His facial expressions are raw, his sweat and grunts indicative of just how serious Phelps is this time around.
With The Kills’ “The Last Goodbye” playing in the background, viewers are compellingly drawn into the theme of “It’s what you do in the dark, that puts you in the light.” Absolute chills.
360 Comments on "You Won’t Be The Same After Watching Michael Phelps’ New Under Armour Ad"
The ad: pretty good.
This story’s headline copy: not so much. I feel pretty much the same as I did two minutes ago.
It’s so click-baity.
Clearly you are not a swimmer
No need to be a swimmer to have an opinion… With that said in my opinion it gave me motivation even not as an avid swimmer for the things in life that are goal worthy
you bit the bait, didn’t you?
I won’t be the same? Exactly why?
It motivated you to the extreme
It was decent. I thought they were a bit indecisive at the end. “Rule Yourself” followed by “I Will” … Who is talking to who? And I like the Rule Yourself. I Will comes off like an insecure cop out. Like, if you didn’t like our tagline, here’s another, just in case. But then they hashtag the #ruleyourself … Meh.
That’s because “I will” isn’t a tagline, it’s a slogan. It might not be a good slogan, but it’s the slogan for the entire brand, not just this campaign. “Rule Yourself” was the campaign that fits underneath “I Will, including athletes like Stephen Curry and the US gymnastics team, etc.
Think “We are all witnesses” “Just do it.”
To me the “I will” is a mirror of what we are saying to ourselves. It’s motivational…
Good ad by UA…brought Phelps to tears when watching…#real
I wouldn’t be the same if could afford a hyperbaric chamber either
Try winning a few dozen gold metals and you’ll be able to afford one…just saying
What an amazing athlete who has grown up in front of all our eyes. I’m thankful I was here to whiteness his talent
Yeah. Chills.
It made me verklempt!!!!!!!!!
I love the word verklempt! Thanks for throwing it out there. Loved this ad!