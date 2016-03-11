You Won’t Be The Same After Watching Michael Phelps’ New Under Armour Ad

Silence is golden in the newest Under Armour ad featuring 22-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps. The moving tribute to the grueling grind the greatest Olympian of all time goes through on a daily basis is set against the backdrop of the company’s new “Rule Yourself” campaign.

Be mesmerized by taking in Phelps’ extreme work ethic in the pool, in the weight room, even by the way the man sleeps, all aimed at sending the 30-year-old legend to his 5th and final Olympic Games. His facial expressions are raw, his sweat and grunts indicative of just how serious Phelps is this time around.

With The Kills’ “The Last Goodbye” playing in the background, viewers are compellingly drawn into the theme of “It’s what you do in the dark, that puts you in the light.” Absolute chills.