Relay Analysis: Weitzeil, Gkolomeev Power LA Current To Mixed Free Win

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

The LA Current won their second straight mixed free relay on day two of Match 5, claiming a close race with the London Roar while also handing the DC Trident their first loss of the season in the event.

After some scintillating splits in the relays on Day 1, there was more in store today, including five women splitting under 52 seconds.

Take a closer look at all the splits below.

Male Lead-offs

As has become the norm anytime he is swimming, Zach Apple gave DC the lead off the opening leg, but his time of 46.82 was well off what we’ve seen from him earlier this season. The IU pro was 45.98 and 46.08 leading off this relay in the Trident’s first two matches, respectively, which would’ve put them much closer to first place at the end of the race. He was also six-tenths slower than he was leading off the men’s 400 free relay on day one.

Duncan Scott and Marco Ferreira were both somewhat underwhelming for London and LA, but the real eye opener is seeing Vladimir Morozov, the second-fastest man in history, with the slowest split in 48.16.

Male Flying Splits

Kristian Gkolomeev produced the fastest male split with a takeover in 46.63, moving the Current past the Roar at the halfway mark. Jacob Pebley did well to keep DC in the lead for the time being, while Apostolos Christou was impressive on LA’s ‘B’ team.

Between Bruno Fratus and Katsuhiro Matsumoto, they were nearly nine-tenths faster on Tokyo’s ‘B’ squad than Morozov and Shinri Shioura on the ‘A’ team, leaving the Frog Kings in fifth and sixth place at the end. However, this did come as a surprise because Matsumoto was over a second slower, 47.82, with a flying leg yesterday compared to what he did today (46.67).

Female Flying Splits

Abbey Weitzeil produced her second 51-low split of the match to anchor LA to the win, clocking 51.12 to move up from third to first.

Andi Murez, Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin all split sub-52 for the second straight day as well, as did Beryl Gastaldello who was coming off of setting a new French Record in the individual event earlier in the session.

Marie Wattel is the one swimmer who was significantly off what she had done previously, going 52.60 on London’s ‘B’ relay after a 51.77 split on the first day.