Regulation Exemption, Freeway Model And $200 Million Grant Pave Way For LA 2028 Construction

Last week, new infrastructure updates regarding the buildup to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles were revealed. These include a motion requesting for the L.A. City Council to exempt LA28 venue construction from typical city planning and zoning regulations, the reveal of a $200 million budget for public transportation-related commodities at the games and a presentation on the Games Route Network freeway system.

Regulation Exemptions

At the L.A. City Council meeting on December 13, Los Angeles city 11th district council member and Olympic Committee chair Traci Park presented a motion to make the construction of LA 2028-related infrastructure to be exempt from “the requirements of City Planning approvals, zoning regulations, and permitting processes, including but not limited to: Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) and conditions tied to such permits, Site Plan Review requirements, height restrictions, setback requirements, limitations imposed by specific plans, and any other planning or zoning regulations that could delay or impede the rapid construction and deployment of essential facilities.”

Park’s reasoning was that these requirements would delay the construction of LA 2028 venues, especially given that the Los Angeles City Planning Department is already focused on the development of affordable housing units as a response to the homelessness crisis in the city. She says that her motion is “consistent with actions taken by the City of Los Angeles during the 1984 Olympic Games,” as similar construction exemptions were granted prior to the 1984 games to pave way for venue construction.

“The City cannot afford any delays in the approval process for the 2028 Games infrastructure, and these approvals must be expedited to ensure that Los Angeles is fully prepared to host the 2028 Games on time,” Park said.

In addition, Park initiated a motion for the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety to create a unit that would manage and expedite all Olympic and Paralympic Games-related developed services. The obligations of this unit include minimizing delays to construction, as well as collaborating with other city departments, agencies and external stakeholders to ensure that Olympic-related projects are progressing according to an appropriate timeline and meeting all requirements.

$200 Million Budget Distribution

Also on December 13, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority revealed how it would use a potential $200 million budget dedicated to a bus leasing program and infrastructure upgrades during LA 2028. Here is the budget distribution:

$54 million: Key station improvements

$25: Games Enhanced Transit System

$25 million: Metrolink

$20 million: Integrated transportation management

$16 million: Light Rail speed improvements

$15 million: Fare system modernization

$15 million: First mile-Last mile support

$12 million: Mobility Hubs

$9 million: Games Route Network

$6 million: Bus priority corridors

$1 million: Mobility Wallet

$1 million: Transportation Demand Management

The $200 million grant was secured by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) this July, and it was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2025. The Senate’s bill must be reconciled with the House of Representatives’ version of the bill before it can be officially enacted. Currently, the grant is listed in the Senate’s bill but not the House’s.

Games Route Network

The California Department of Transportation submitted a presentation detailing the specifics of the Games Route Network, which will be a network of dedicated highway lanes reserved to transport athletes, coaches, media and other credentialed individuals at the Games between venues. Emergency vehicles will be able to go on these lanes, but they will be closed to the the general public during certain times of the day that are yet to be determined.

