RACE VIDEOS: Selected Races From ISL Lewisville, Including Both Skins Races

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

We’ve got race videos and daily highlights from the International Swimming League’s third match, the Group B kickoff in Lewisville, Texas, including both of the thrilling three-round 50 free ‘skins’ races, which cut the field in half with each successive round.

All videos courtesy of the International Swimming League on YouTube:

Women’s Skins Race:

It was a gamble of lineup changes, as London swapped Emma McKeon in for Bronte Campbell late in the meet. Did it pay off for the Roar?

Men’s Skins Race:

A brutally close field, especially in round 1. And there was drama aplenty, with another London Roar lineup change (Cameron McEvoy in for Bruno Fratus) and a race delay throwing a wrench into mid-round rest strategies.

Day 1 Highlights:

Day 2 Highlights:

Women’s 200 IM:

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay:

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay:

Men’s 50 Free:

Vladimir Morozov MVP Highlights From Day 1:

Morozov would go on to be named meet MVP in a busy all-around weekend for Iron.

The Kraken

Love watching the skins format, the races are always exciting. The only problem is when you have two swimmers for the same team in the final, there’s a lot less tension.

30 minutes ago

