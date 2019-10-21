RACE VIDEOS: Selected Races From ISL Lewisville, Including Both Skins Races

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

We’ve got race videos and daily highlights from the International Swimming League’s third match, the Group B kickoff in Lewisville, Texas, including both of the thrilling three-round 50 free ‘skins’ races, which cut the field in half with each successive round.

All videos courtesy of the International Swimming League on YouTube:

Women’s Skins Race:

It was a gamble of lineup changes, as London swapped Emma McKeon in for Bronte Campbell late in the meet. Did it pay off for the Roar?

Men’s Skins Race:

A brutally close field, especially in round 1. And there was drama aplenty, with another London Roar lineup change (Cameron McEvoy in for Bruno Fratus) and a race delay throwing a wrench into mid-round rest strategies.

Day 1 Highlights:

Day 2 Highlights:

Women’s 200 IM:

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay:

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay:

Men’s 50 Free:

Vladimir Morozov MVP Highlights From Day 1:

Morozov would go on to be named meet MVP in a busy all-around weekend for Iron.