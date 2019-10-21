British Swimming & Swim Ireland Release Selection Policies For 2020 Euro Jrs

Both British Swimming and Swim Ireland have released their respective selection policies for the 2020 European Junior Swimming Championships. The 2020 edition of the annual elite international competition is set for July 8th-12th in Aberdeen, with male athletes born 2002-2005 and female athletes born 2003-2006 eligible to compete.

British Swimming

The 2020 British Championships will serve as British Swimming’s selection meet, with the competition taking place April 14th-19th at the Royal London Aquatics Centre. A maximum of 26 swimmers may be selected, subject to available funding and at the discretion of the Head of Elite Development.

Up to 2 roster spots will be up for grabs for Olympic events. Per the policy, where LEN permits up to 4 entries in an individual event, British Swimming’s Head of Elite Development may use his complete discretion to fill the 3rd and 4th spot from any swimmers already selected.

At this year’s edition of the annual European Junior Championships, Great Britain finished 4th in the overall swimming medal table, collecting a total of 10 medals, including 2 golds. Kayla Van Der Merwe topped the podium in the women’s 100m breast, while Matt Richards scored the top prize in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Below is the selection policy and qualification time table for British Swimming.

British Swimming Criteria – 2020 European Junior Championships

Swim Ireland

Swim Ireland has set its selection meet as the 2020 Irish Open Championships slated for Dublin April 1st-5th. The Swim Ireland National Selection Panel may select up to a maximum of 4 athletes per Olympic event, with one relay squad being considered for each relay event.

The qualification times are formatted in a tiered approach. If a swimmer records a time in the ‘heat’ at the Irish Championships equal or better than the consideration standard in Table 1a, as well as qualifies for the A final, B final or Junior Final, the time in that subsequent race must also be equal to or better than the consideration standard in table 1b.

Or, swimmers can record a time in the A final, B final or Junior final at the Irish Championships equal to or better than the consideration time detailed in Table 2.

Below is the selection policy and qualification time table for Swim Ireland.

Swim Ireland Selection Policy for 2020 European Junior Championships