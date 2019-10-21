Florida State Freshman Peter Varjasi Goes 44.5 In 100 FR As FSU Beats Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Florida State Seminoles

Friday, October 18, 2019

Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

SCY

Dual meet format

Scores: Women: FSU 186.5, Minnesota 111.5 Men: FSU 197, Minnesota 103



Women’s Meet

Florida State’s women dominated in the sprints, thanks in large part to junior Emma Terebo. She swept the sprints in 23.19 and 50.57 – considering she was 23.9 last year against Minnesota (and only 51.8 in the 100 free in October), that’s a strong early-season showing. Terebo also split 22.8 and 22.9 on a pair of relays.

Kertu Alnek was second in that 100 (50.65) and won the 200 free (1:49.43), while adding a 23.0 split on the meet-ending 200 free relay.

The marquee matchups were in the breaststrokes, where Florida State’s Nina Kucheran and Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky were both projected NCAA scorers last year, though Kucheran struggled at NCAAs and didn’t score. Kucheran got the first win, besting Kozelsky 1:00.42 to 1:00.66. But Kozelsky fired back with a 2:13.79-to-2:14.79 win in the 200.

For Minnesota, sophomore Abbey Kilgallon was a standout, winning the 500 and 1000 frees with times much faster than she was at this point last year. Kilgallon went 4:55.57 to win the 500 this week, compared to 5:03 at this point last year as a freshman. She also went 10:04.51 to win the 1000, then came right off to swim the 200 free, where she was 1:53.65. (She was 1:56 in this meet as a freshman).

Men’s Meet

Florida State has generally done very well with international recruiting, and it looks like they brought in a couple intriguing talents this year, too – freestylers Mohamed Ghaffari and Peter Varjasi came up with key wins against the Gophers.

Ghaffari went 1:38.90 in the 200 free, winning a touchout with Minnesota’s Tim Sates (1:38.95). That was one of a bunch of touchouts, and none seemed to go Minnesota’s way. Ghaffari is a Tunisian national teamer who has been 1:49.9 in long course meters. A 1:38.9 this early suggests his speed is translating pretty well to the short course pool.

Ghaffari also won the 500 free in 4:29.93.

Varjasi won the 100 free in 44.51. The German import has been 49.5 long course and will be a key addition to a program that graduated three-quarters of its All-American 400 free relay from last year. Varjasi also won the 100 breast (56.17) and led off a 200 free relay in 20.51.

The breaststroke was wide open because Minnesota ace Max McHugh didn’t compete for a second straight meet. McHugh was a freshman sensation last year and is the top returner nationwide, but suffered a gunshot wound this offseason and hasn’t yet competed since the shooting in July.

The Gophers did win the 200 free relay, which is a notable accomplishment against a Florida State program that has been excellent in the men’s sprints. Matt Thomas led off in 20.58 and Sates anchored in 20.33. Thomas had earlier won the 100 fly in 48.96 – about a tenth faster than he was at this meet last year.

Press releases

Florida State:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On a chilly Friday evening at the Morcom Aquatics Center, the (No.17/24) Florida State swimming and diving teams were on fire against RV/18 Minnesota, claiming two strong victories.

The women’s team picked up its first win of the season (1-2, 0-2 ACC) in its second-straight upset over the 18th-ranked Golden Gophers by a score of 186.5-111.5. The men moved to 2-1, 1-1 ACC behind its 197-103 win over RV Minnesota.

Between both teams, the Seminoles won 23 events, including four sweeps of first, second and third place.

“It worked out great for us tonight,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “Our team fixed some things from last week that we were working on, which is what we were most happy about. We had a great day and we’re really excited with how we competed across the board.”

The women started off the night with a big win in the 200 medley relay behind the team of freshman Tania Quaglieri, sophomore Nina Kucheran, sophomore Aryanna Fernandes and junior Emma Terebo, with a time of 1:39.78.

The Golden Gophers won the 1000 free, but sophomore Kertu Alnek answered with a season best swim in the 200 free for the victory at 1:49.43.

Minnesota followed with a one-two finish in the 100 back, but Kucheran held on to win the 100 breast at 1:00.42.

The Noles kept the momentum rolling and swept the 200 fly behind a trio of sophomores as Fernandes was first (2:01.53), Boglarka Bonecz took second (2:02.48) and Hannah Womer (2:03.18) placed third.

Terebo added a victory in the 50 free at 23.19 ahead of Alnek in third place at 23.47. Following the break, the two led the sweep of the 100 free, led by Terbo (50.57), Alnek in second (50.65) and junior Rebecca Moynihan in third (51.36).

Minnesota won the next three events before Fernandes won her second event of the night in the 100 fly, posting a time of 53.82.

Freshman Sydney VanOvermeiren led the Seminoles to a one-two-three finish in the 400 IM, posting a time of 4:21.92, ahead of Kucheran in second (4:24.93) and Womer in third (4:26.15).

The team of Moynihan, Terebo, Fernandes and Alnek closed out the meet with a victory in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:32.62.

Florida State was dominant on the boards, finishing in first and second place in all four diving events on the night.

Senior Ayla Bonniwell scored a total of 299.40 to win 1-meter ahead of senior Molly Carlson (278.40), but Carlson was the winner on 3-meter with a total of 326.10 and Bonniwell followed in second (303.60).

In the men’s competition, junior Joshua Davidson won both boards and senior Cam Thatcher placed second. On 1-meter, Davidson scored 327.37 and Thatcher tallied 322.20 and on 3-meter, Davidson’s totaled 333.75 and Thatcher amassed 317.10 points.

“They did a good job for where they’re at in the season,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “Especially under these conditions. Everybody showed up and we got it done.”

The men also took control of the meet early, winning the 200 medley relay with a team of senior Griffin Alaniz, freshman Peter Varjasi, senior Vladimir Stefanik and sophomore Jakub Ksiazek at 1:29.77.

Freshman Aziz Ghaffari out-touched Minnesota’s Tim Sates (1:38.95) for the victory at 1:38.90 and Alaniz followed that performance with a victory in the 100 back at 49.40.

Two more freshmen won back-to-back events Varjasi won the 100 breast (56.17) and Maurice Ingenrieth took home the 200 fly (56.17).

The Seminoles closed out the first part of the meet with a sweep in the 50 free as Ksiazek led the way in first with a time of 20.58, followed by freshmen Ian Cooper at 20.77 in second and rookie Domen Demsar in third at 20.91.

Varjasi (44.51) and Stefanik (44.97) added first and second place points in the 100 free off the break and Alaniz (1:50.35) and junior Jackson Lucas (1:51.77) followed with another one-two finish in the 200 back.

Ghaffari secured his second win of the night, clocking a season best of 4:29.93 in the 500 free.

In the final individual event of the night, a pair of freshmen added FSU’s sixth one-two showing of the meet, led by Nick Vance in first place with a time of 3:59.66 followed by Scott Pekarske (4:07.38)., who edged out Minnesota’s top swimmer (4:07.47).

The Seminoles will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to face Georgia Tech on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m.

Minnesota:

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota swimming and diving teams dropped their first road duals of the season Friday evening against the Florida State (FSU) Seminoles. The Gophers took several notable steps forward from their season opener, but were unable to come through against a powerful FSU team.

Women | Gophers 111.5 – Seminoles 186.5

Sophomore Abbey Kilgallon delivered an early first place finish for the Gophers, winning the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:04.51. The U performed strongly in the long distance event, as junior Abbey Erwin touched the wall shortly thereafter, posting a third place time of 10:13.03.

In the women’s 100 back, the Maroon and Gold came up big with a one-two finish. All-American Tevyn Waddell touched the wall first, swimming the event in 55.10. Junior Emily Cook came in second with a time of 55.85.

Cook also sped her way to a first place finish for the U later in the evening, winning the 200 back with a time of 2:02.31. The Gophers posted four of the top five times in the event, with Jordan McGinty , Patricia Van Law and Lillianna Brooks following Cooks’ lead.

Following up her quality performance in last week’s meet, senior Lindsey Kozelsky held steady against FSU by swimming an NCAA B-cut time in the 100 breast (1:00.66). It was ultimately a two-three finish for the Gophers, with freshman Grace Bennin touching third with a 1:04.42 time.

Later in the evening, Kozelsky broke through and won the 200 breast, completing the event in 2:13.79.

In the 500 free, Kilgallon claimed her second top finish of the dual, touching the wall in 4:55.57. Kate Sullivan finished second, as her 4:57.25 time made it a one-two finish for the Gophers.

In the diving well, sophomore Jae Sarkis and freshman Jaclynn Fowler paced the Gophers in both events. Sarkis placed third in the one-meter, with Fowler close behind, finishing in fourth. Both divers totaled NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in the three-meter: Fowler with a third place score of 283.50 and Sarkis with a fourth place score of 282.30.

Men | Gophers 103 – Seminoles 197

It was a solid night for Minnesota on the long distance front, as junior Cameron Kelley won the 1000 free for the men as well, touching in 9:18.12. Aidan Dillon finished third in the event for the U.

On the heels of last week’s breakout meet, junior Tim Sates kept some momentum going by finishing second in the 200 free with a time of 1:38.95. It was one of two top-three finishes on the night for Sates, who finished third in the 100 free as well (45.48)

Junior Eitan Yudashkin also recorded a second place finish, swimming the 100 breast in 56.42. Evan Yoder touched the wall in 57.75, making it a two-three finish for the Maroon and Gold.

In the 200 breast, the aforementioned duo made their presence known yet again. Yudashkin and Yoder improved to score a one-two finish with respective times of 2:03.60 and 2:05.29.

Minnesota’s team of Matthew Thomas , Tuomas Pokkinen , Yudashkin and Sates closed out the night with a win in the 200 free relay. Thomas also won the 100 fly with a time of 48.96.

Junior Maxim Royzen had the top score in both diving events for the Gopher men. In the one-meter, his third place score of 311.47 was also an NCAA Diving Zone qualifying total. Sophomores Aiden Werner and Ryan Phillip finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the three-meter, Royzen again placed third with a 313.95 score, while Werner finished fourth.

Notable

Kilgallon was the sole Gopher to haul in multiple first place finishes in the dual (500 free, 1000 free).