RACE VIDEO: Caio Pumputis Hits 48.4 In 100-Yard IM

Georgia Tech senior Caio Pumputis hit one of the faster 100 IMs on record, per a race video posted by a coach.
The video shows Pumputis going 48.4 in the 100-yard IM. Pumputis is wearing a racing suit, but the post suggests the swim came after a Swim Across America mile swim:
🇺🇸 My boy @caiopumputis was having some fun after swimming the mile for @saaswim. I would say 48.4 in the 100y IM is a good place to be in September. 😎 🇧🇷 Meu garoto @caiopumputis estava divertindo um pouco depois de nadar a milha para o @saaswim. Eu diria que 48.4 nas 100y Medley é um bom lugar pra estar em Setembro. 😎 #swimacrossamerica #happyswimmerfastswimmer #100im #timebrasil #tokyo2020
The 100-yard IM is a bit of a novelty event – it’s not included in the NCAA Championships, though it technically could be added to any conference championship meet. Per our previous reporting, the fastest men’s time ever on record is a 47.06 hit by Matt Grevers in a race against Michael Phelps and David Nolan back in 2016.
Michael Andrew has been 47.34 in the race, the fastest time in USA Swimming’s historical database. Only a few others have been faster than Pumputis in database-official swims. That list includes Simon Burnett (47.44), Adam Mania (48.18), Shane Ryan (48.24), Mark Gangloff (48.30), Giles Smith (48.42), David Plummer (48.43) and Alex Tyler (48.44).