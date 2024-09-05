Queens (NC) Promotes Elliot Ptasnik To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: Queens Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queens University of Charlotte Athletic Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Elliot Ptasnik to Associate Head Coach for the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Ptasnik, who joined the coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 season, brings over 15 years of experience to his new role, with a resume that spans from coaching novice swimmers to elite collegiate and professional athletes.

“Elliot brings a wealth of experience and proven success,” said Jeff Dugdale, Director of Swimming at Queens University of Charlotte. “He has coached lessons through the age group ranks, college ranks, and as the former head coach of the University of Hawaii he has coached Olympians, world record holders, and even earned the trust of some of the top coaches by helping out in the summer at Stanford University. We welcome Elliot, his wife Shana, and their dog Archie to the Royal Family!”

Ptasnik expressed his excitement about the new role, saying, “I am truly honored to embrace this new role within such an exceptional program. The city of Charlotte, Queens University of Charlotte, and the swimming program have become a cherished home for my wife, Shana, and me. I am continually inspired by the strong commitment to excellence, both in the classroom and the pool, as well as the dedication to giving back to the community. Having celebrated 14 Division II National Championships, I am thrilled to contribute to our program as it transitions to Division I National Championships and beyond, including the Olympic Games. It is a privilege to collaborate daily with such remarkable coaches and talented student-athletes. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them and the athletic department for their trust in me as we strive to develop leaders for life. Go Royals!”

Ptasnik’s journey in swimming has been marked by notable achievements and contributions to the sport. Before arriving at Queens, he served as a volunteer assistant coach at Stanford University, where he primarily worked with the Cardinal women’s team under the guidance of Greg Meehan, the Head Coach for the U.S. Women’s Olympic Swimming team in 2020.

During his time at Stanford, Ptasnik had the opportunity to work with some of the world’s top swimmers, further solidifying his reputation as a coach capable of guiding athletes to the highest levels of competition. His expertise extends beyond the pool at Stanford, having founded and led Aloha Aquatica, a professional training group based in Kapolei, Hawaii, from 2021 to 2023. Under his leadership, the group produced and trained world-class swimmers, including World Champion Ben Proud, World Record holder Andrii Govorov, and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Ervin, among others.

Ptasnik’s coaching career also includes a significant tenure at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he served from 2016 to 2021. During his time with the Rainbow Warriors and Wahine, he played an instrumental role in leading the women’s team to five consecutive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Conference Championships from 2017 to 2021 and the men’s team to two championships in 2019 and 2020. His success at Hawaii earned him the MPSF Women’s Coach of the Year award in 2020 and 2021 and the MPSF Men’s Coach of the Year award in 2020.

Ptasnik’s extensive background also includes nearly a decade as the Director of Imagine Swimming in New York City, where he expanded the swim school to over 4,000 swimmers and led the Manhattan Makos swim team to produce several collegiate national champions.

As a former collegiate swimmer at the University of Iowa, Ptasnik’s deep connection to the sport has only grown through his coaching endeavors. He holds a degree in finance from Iowa and an MBA from the University of Hawaii.

Ptasnik is joined in Charlotte by his wife, Shana, an electrophysiologist at Novant Presbyterian Hospital, and their dog Archie.