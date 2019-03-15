Queens’ Lapshiva Downs 100 Fly and 100 Back Records on Day 2 of NCAA D2 Championships

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Queens junior Polina Lapshina broke a pair of NCAA Division II and meet records on Thursday as she won the 100 fly final in 52.16 and led off the winning 400 medley relay with a 100 back time of 52.07. Lapshina is in her first year at Queens and has only swum the events in yards a handful of times. Her 100 fly seed time coming into the meet was the 52.57 that she swam at the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships in February. Her first recorded yards time was a 53.79 in November 2018. Similarly, her fastest 100 back before this weekend was 53.05 from January 2019; she began the school year with a 55.86.

Lapshina broke a 100 fly record of 52.33 set by Theresa Michalak of West Florida at the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships and a 100 back record of 52.45 set by Mary Hanson of Cal Baptist at the 2014 NCAA Division II Championships.

100 fly

Lapshina – 24.09 / 28.07 = 52.16

Michalak – 24.96 / 27.37 = 52.33

100 back

Lapshina – 25.09 / 26.98 = 52.07

Hanson – 25.42 / 27.03 = 45

Recaps:

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII: 52.33 3/9/2017 Theresa Michalak, West Florida

Meet: 52.33 3/9/2017 Theresa Michalak, West Florida

Podium:

Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) – 16 Bailee Nunn, Drury – 53.05 Kaleigh Sharkey, Simon Fraser – 53.39

Queens junior Polina Lapshina shot off the block like she meant business. She turned at the 50 wall in 24.09, followed by Drury junior Bailee Nunn in 24.47 and Queens junior Georgia DaCruz (24.52). Lapshina pulled further ahead on the 3rd 25 and came home in 28.07. Her final time of 52.16 took .17 off the 2017 meet and Division II record that had been set by Theresa Michalak from University of West Florida. Defending champion Nunn was runner-up in 53.05. Simon Fraser sophomore Kaleigh Sharkey came home in a blazing 28.17, only 10/100 slower than Lapshina’s final 50, to blast past DaCruz and take 3rd place in 53.39. DaCruz held on for 4th, going 53.46. Western State Colorado’s Randi Yarnell finished 5th in 54.19.

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA DII: 3:37.80 3/10/2016 Wingate (Arkhipova, Weiss, Dumur, Petrenko)

Meet: 3:37.80 3/10/2016 Wingate (Arkhipova, Weiss, Dumur, Petrenko)

Podium: