Pune Me November 20 Se Sirf Professionals Ke Liye Pools Hoga Reopen

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ne Thursday ko swimming pools ki reopening ke liye announce kar diya hai. Sabhi non-containment zone areas mei, jinhe civic body ne identified kiya hua hai waha par “state, national and international level sports persons” sirf unhe hi abhi allow kiya gaya hai.
State ke other parts ke swimming pool November 5 se hi operate ho rahe hai.
Pune mei koi bhi swimming tournaments ko allow nahi kiya gaya hai.
Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued kar diya gaya hai, ministry of youth affairs and sports, government of India ki taraf se.
“Ye un swimmers ke liye accha hai jinhone pichle 8 months se pool mei entry nahi ki hai. General public ko abhi allow nahi kiya gaya hai, but mai hope karta hu ki situation jaldi hi theek ho jayegi,” Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud, ne kaha.
Indian Swimming Ki News And Swimming Se Related Amazing Tips Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Jrur Like Kar Le.