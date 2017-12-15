Proud Produces New 50 Free British Record For 2nd Seed In Copenhagen

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Two-time medalist from Budapest, Ben Proud of Great Britain, lowered his own national record in the men’s 50m freestyle while competing at the European Short Course Championships. In tonight’s splash n’ dash final, Proud registering a time of 20.70 to claim the 2nd seed behind a blazing Russian in Vlad Morozov. Morozov led the pack in 20.45, a new championship record.

Proud already came close to breaking his own pervious national record of 20.74 with his morning prelims swim, clocking 20.84 to fall just .10 outside. Tonight’s rapid spin through the pool did the trick, however, further establishing the 23-year-old as Britain’s premier sprinter.

In addition to the 50 SCM freestyle national mark, Proud also holds Great Britain’s standards in the SCM 100m freestyle and LCM 50m freestyle. Duncan Scott holds GBR’s 100 LCM freestyle record with the 47.90 he clocked to become the first British man under 48 seconds.

This past summer Proud became World Champion in the men’s 50m butterfly, while also collecting bronze in the 50m free in Budapest.

