Kolesnikov Narrowly Misses World Record, Takes Down WJR In 100 Back

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Junior standout Kliment Kolesnikov made it 2-for-2 in the backstroke events on night 3 in Copenhagen, collecting gold and a new world junior record in the men’s 100 back in a time of 48.99 at the European SC Championships. His swim breaks his record from the semi-finals of 49.25, which broke his mark of 49.84 from the Russian Championships last month.

While claiming another junior record, the 17-year-old Russian narrowly missed numerous other accolades in this race. He was just 0.07 off of the world record held by American Matt Grevers (48.92), 0.04 off the European and Russian record held by Stanislav Donets (48.95), and 0.02 off of the championship record held jointly by Donets and Arkady Vyatchanin at 48.97. He becomes just the 5th man in history to crack 49 seconds. Check out the five fastest performers in history below:

Rank Swimmer Time Year Nationality 1 Matt Grevers 48.92 2015 USA 2 Nick Thoman 48.94 2009 USA 3 Stanislav Donets 48.95 2009 RUS 4 Arkady Vyatchanin 48.97 2009 RUS 5 Kliment Kolesnikov 48.99 2017 RUS

Earlier in the meet, Kolesnikov also won the 200 back in a time of 1:48.02 which broke the world junior and meet championship records. Winning silver in that race was Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki, who saw his streak of four straight European SC titles come to an end.

In the final tonight Italian Simone Sabbioni (49.68) and Romanian Robert Glinta (49.99) picked up the silver and bronze medals, with the defending champion Kawecki back in 5th.