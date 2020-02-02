Princeton Women Set 2 School Records to Dominate H-Y-P Day 1

HARVARD vs. PRINCETON vs. YALE

February 1-2, 2020

Hosted by Princeton

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN: Princeton 103, Yale 47

WOMEN: Princeton 106, Harvard 44

WOMEN: Yale 96, Harvard 54

The Princeton women have dominated through day 1 of the annual H-Y-P meet. They lead Ivy League opponents Yale and Harvard by over 50 points each. The Tigers saw 2 school records fall at home on Friday. In the 200 medley relay, Gianna Garcia (back- 25.24), Christie Chong (breast- 27.39), Jennifer Secrest (fly- 24.36), and Nikki Venema (free- 22.22) combined for a 1:39.21 victory to clip the mark. Notably, Elaine Zhou (24.00) had their fastest fly split from the C relay, while Amelia Liu (22.13) had their fastest anchor split from the B relay.

Chong went on the set an individual school record with her victory in the 100 breast. She knocked over a second off her best time, winning in 1:00.60. That blew away the old school record of 1:01.38 set by Andrea Kropp in 2011. Harvard also saw a school record fall in the event. Jaycee Yegher placed 3rd in 1:01.45, clipping her lifetime best and Meghan Popp’s old school record by a couple of tenths.

Jamie Yeh took a win for Yale in the 100 back. She hit the wall in 53.79, marking her first time under 54 seconds.

PRESS RELEASE – PRINCETON WOMEN

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 22 Princeton University women’s swimming & diving team found itself in a strong position after the first day of the HYP Meet Saturday inside DeNunzio Pool as it leads both Harvard University and Yale University.

The Tigers lead the Bulldogs 103-47 and the Crimson 106-44 while also.setting two new program records on the day.

Christie Chong set a new Princeton record and placed first in the 100 breaststroke after touching the wall at 1:00.60 seconds, which was also an NCAA B cut. Her time topped the previous record of 1:01.38 seconds set by Andrea Kropp in 2011.

Princeton finished first and set a new school record in the 200 medley relay after the team of Gianna Garcia , Chong, Jennifer Secrest and Nicole Venema posted a time of 1:39.21 seconds. Their time topped the previous record of 1:39.29 seconds set in 2018 by Izzy Reis , Jenny Ma , Elsa Weishofer and Maddy Veith

Ellie Marquardt finished first in the 1000 freestyle after touching the wall at 9:44.05 seconds. Addison Smith won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.97 seconds, which tied for the fifth-fastest time in school history and was an NCAA B cut. Christina Bradley’s time of 1:57.81 seconds saw her earn a first-place finish in the 200 butterfly, was an NCAA B cut and was the third-fastest time in Princeton history.

Venema won the 50 freestyle in 22.38, an NCAA B cut and the third-fastest time in school history while Amelia Liu moved up to fourth all-time on the Princeton list after she finished second in 22.61, also an NCAA B cut.

Up Next

The Tigers will resume competition at the HYP meet at 12 p.m. inside DeNunzio Pool.

PRESS RELEASE – YALE WOMEN

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale women’s swimming and diving team kicked off the annual HYP meet on Saturday. After one day of competition, the Bulldogs are currently leading Harvard 96-54, but are trailing Princeton by a score of 103-47.

The Bulldogs had one top-three finisher in almost every event on Saturday. Sophomores Raime Jones and Izzi Henig led the way in the sprint freestyle events. Jones finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.41), and Henig took third in the 50-yard sprint (22.89). Fellow sophomore Ashley Loomis placed third in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:55.86).

Two first-years carried the Bulldogs in the lone breaststroke and backstroke events of the day. Jaime Yeh won the 100-yard backstroke, touching in 53.79 seconds. Jessica Whang took second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.29).

Junior Caitlin Tycz placed second in the Bulldogs’ final individual event of the day, the 200-yard butterfly (1:58.76).

Sophomore Nikki Watters led the way for the Bulldogs in the 3-meter dive, placing sixth overall with 282.00 total points.

On Sunday, Yale will look to hold its lead against Harvard and gain ground on Princeton. Competition will resume at noon.

PRESS RELEASE – HARVARD WOMEN

PRINCETON, N.J. – After the first night of the annual H-Y-P meet, Harvard women’s swimming and diving saw a couple of top performances by its squad, including seeing a four-year program record come down. The Crimson trails its Ivy League rivals, Yale and Princeton after day one, 96-54 and 106-44, respectively.

Harvard began the evening strong, posting the second-best time of the season in the 200-yard medley relay. Harvard’s A-squad of Felicia Pasadyn, Jaycee Yegher, Adaline Rose Bullock and Mei Lynn Colby, clocked in with a time of 1:40.44 to finish third.

In addition to being a member of the Crimson’s 200 medley relay squad, junior Jaycee Yegher became the new owner of Harvard’s program record in the 100-yard breaststroke. Yegher eclipsed Meaghan Popp’s 2016 mark of 1:01.65 by touching the wall two-tenths of a second faster (1:01.45), good enough for third place in Saturday’s event.

On the 3-meter board, three of the top four spots belong to Crimson divers. Junior Georgina Milne led the way, placing first with a score of 322.60. Sophomore Esther Lawrence followed, posting a score of 296.65 for third place, while first-year Elizabeth Miclau was right behind her with a score of 294.75.

Harvard Highlights

• Senior Mei-Lynn Colby registered a season-best time in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall with a time of 54.89 – two-hundredths of a second quicker than Adaline Rose Bullock, who previously had the Crimson’s top-time of the year in the event.

• Junior Kennidy Quist‘s time of 1:47.94 in the 200-yard freestyle was the third-best time in the event this season. Later in the meet, Quist registered a time of 23.36 in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Harvard’s 200-yard medley relay B-squad of Athena Ye, Ingrid Wall, Darlene Fung, and Kennidy Quist posted a time of 1:42.62, which was also the fourth-best time of the season for the Crimson.

Next Up

Harvard returns for second and final day of the annual H-Y-P meet tomorrow beginning at noon.