Prenot: “The field makes it nerve wracking, but also makes us better”

  Coleman Hodges | June 03rd, 2017

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

  1. Josh Prenot– 2:10.80
  2. Nic Fink– 2:11.86
  3. Will Licon– 2:12.13

Cal’s Josh Prenot and Texas’ Will Licon went head-to-head in the 200 breast, with Licon putting up a 1:03.52 split at the 100 to take the early lead ahead of Prenot’s 1:03.66. Prenot took to his usual back-half surge, however, taking off and never looking back as he won the race in 2:10.80. He wasn’t the only swimmer to capitalize off his back-half speed. Georgia’s Nick Fink charged to a 1:07.12 split, clocking in with a final time of 2:11.86 to take silver ahead of Licon (2:12.13).

A handful of men aside from Licon raced to the wall with 2:12s. Missing the podium by just a tenth was Miguel De Lara Ojeda in 2:12.25. U.S. Olympians Chase Kalisz and Kevin Cordes were neck-and-neck at the finish, but Kalisz got his hands to the wall first in 2:12.61 to Cordes’ 2:12.67.

