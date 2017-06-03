Aussie James Magnussen Kicks Off European Meet Comeback Campaign

Having opted out of April’s Australian Swimming Championships, his nation’s qualification meet for this summer’s World Championships, sprinter James Magnussen has made it known that the 2018 Commonwealth Games is his ultimate target. Believing that a 100m freestyle gold will be harder to obtain in the Gold Coast come 2018 than even in Budapest this July, ‘Maggie’ kicks off his comeback campaign with a 5-meet trip through Europe.

Maggie is set to compete at the Mare Nostrum series, which includes stops in Monaco, Canet and Barcelona, and will also head to Rome to take on competitors at the Sette Colli Trophy meet. His final meet overseas will take place in Chartres at the French Open slated to begin July 1st.

“I can’t wait to do some racing,” Magnussen tells The Australian. “I’m not sure how I will go. Sometimes when you don’t race for a while everything clicks into place first time, and sometimes it doesn’t. I want to use the Mare Nostrum series to iron out a few problems.’’

In what kind of shape does Magnussen put himself at this point? “Probably the best I have ever felt was in early 2014 and I’d say I am not far off that, and I am working towards that.

“I have been able to do a lot of uninhibited training, which is awesome,’’ he said. “The biggest problem has been me pushing too hard and exhausting myself, and it’s nice to have that problem rather than being held back by external factors.

“I have been able to do repeat efforts of things, which I hadn’t been able to do since before the surgery and which I need to do for the back-end of my race. The back-end was always my strength. I really want to regain that back-end dominance. Every big meet it gets highlighted that that’s where the 100m is won.” (The Australian)

Magnussen’s history within the 100m freestyle event is indeed storied, having earned back-to-back World Championships gold medals in 2011 and 2013, while also claiming silver to America’s Nathan Adrian by just .01 of a second at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Since 2014, Maggie hasn’t been able to get back into 47-point form, but the Ravenswood Club swimmer is still only 26 years of age and hungry to be sprint king once again.

2011 World Championships (gold) – 47.63

2012 Olympic Games (silver) – 47.53

2013 World Championships (gold) – 47.71

2014 Aquatic Super Series – 47.59

2015 Aquatic Super Series – 48.43

2016 Australian Grand Prix – 48.59