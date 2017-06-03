Miami (OH) University Strikes it Rich With New Coaching Hire

Ryan Rich has been named a new assistant coach at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. “Miami has long stood out to me as an ideal place to coach” said Rich. “Our university has outstanding academics and a beautiful campus surrounded by the best college town in the country. We have a 50-meter pool with a separate diving well and tower. We are a member of the MAC, the most competitive mid-major conference. And, we have a head coach, in Hollie Bonewit-Cron, who has a long track record of success and is determined to build on Miami’s championship legacy.”

Rich began coaching in 2005 at numerous high schools and clubs and by 2013 Rich was named the Boston Globe swim coach of the year. After swimming competitively for six years and graduating from the University of St. Thomas, Ryan Rich moved to Indiana. He worked as the volunteer assistant women’s coach at Purdue University. There, he mentored 8 women to the NCAA Championships and under his guidance the Boilermakers set 8 new school records.

Staying in the mid-west, Rich’s next move was becoming the assistant coach at North Dakota for the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 season. He coached two swimmers to 2016 Olympic Trials and saw two athletes become Western Conference Champions. His distance group re-wrote the record board, setting eight school records during Rich’s two years there. When North Dakota infamously cut their swim and dive program, Rich was left out of a job.

Ryan Rich will now look to transfer his experience into success in Ohio. “Our mission, at Miami, is to graduate champions.” Rich explained “we want every athlete who comes through our program to experience a conference championship. To get there, we need to set high goals, train with passion and purpose and enjoy the process of improving ourselves and our team.” The Miami Swimming and Diving men’s and women’s teams both placed 4th at the MAC Conference Championships this year. They will look to improve that standing in coming years with the help of Ryan Rich. “We are looking to recruit and develop athletes who will compete and succeed at national and international competition, including Olympic Trials and NCAAs. We know it will be a process, but we have a great foundation on which to build, with two NCAA qualifiers returning next season.”