Practice + Pancakes: IU Breaststroke Group Does Work

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

PART 2!!! We are back with Practice + Pancakes at IU, this time covering the PM workout of the Monday double that SwimSwam attended in Bloomington (If you haven’t seen part 1, check it out). In the afternoon, there were a lot of stroke groups going, so we went with Ray Looze‘s famed breaststroke group. As a sort of pre set, they did some breaststroke kicking on their backs and sides, which Ray explains in the video. The first part of their set consisted of timed breaststroke kicks followed by breaststroke swimming. Then he hit them pretty hard with an 800 breaststroke pull. For time. Brutal, Ray. But effective.

At that point, I went over to see what Coley was doing. Coley’s practices are interesting because he puts a lot of emphasis on drills, and uses a lot of different drills. If he likes or doesn’t like how one drill is going, he isn’t afraid to change the set to compensate for it either. If you watch the video, you can see all of the different things they do with freestyle drills: kicking into swimming, swimming into kicking, swimming into 1-arm pulling, 1-arm pulling where you switch using a paddle or no paddle. Coley even said some of the drills he uses purposefully puts the swimmers into compromising positions, so they can feel the difference when they go back to their normal technique.

More Videos From IU:

IU Video Report

Coleman’s Carpool with Lilly King, Blake Pieroni, and Cody Miller