1:02/2:14 Breaststroker Gianni Pitto Commits to Liberty

Lodi, California’s Gianni Pitto has committed to swim for Liberty University in the class of 2022. Pitto is a senior at Lodi High School. She was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:02.14) and took fourth in the 200 IM (2:04.70) at the 2017 CIF SAC-Joaquin Section Championships last May. She continued on to the California State Meet and placed 8th in the breast (1:02.17) and 18th in the 200 IM (2:04.89).

In club swimming Pitto represents California Gold. Her specialty is the 200 breast, and she recently finished 13th in the event at Winter Junior Nationals West. She also competed in the 100 breast and 200 IM. Pitto had an outstanding summer season, notching best LCM times in the 100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM at CA-NV Summer Sectionals in La Mirada. There she placed third in both the 100 breast and 200 breast, and was seventh in the 400 IM.

The Liberty Flames placed 2nd out of 10 women’s teams at the 2017 CCSA Conference Championships. Pitto’s best 200 breast time would have won the conference title with a NCAA Division I “B” cut. Her 100 breast would have made the A final and her 200 IM, the B final.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:14.46

100 breast – 1:02.14

200 IM – 2:04.70

400 IM – 4:25.66

