Pitt Reels in Commitment from Backstroker Luay Hilmi

Luay Hilmi of Leesburg, Virginia has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for 2018-19.

“I chose the University of Pittsburgh because of the amazing coaching staff and tight knit team. I am impressed by the campus and outstanding academics. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me to get here! I can’t wait to be a Panther!! Hail to Pitt!!”

Hilmi swims for Potomac Falls High School and Snow Swimming. At the 2017 VHSL 5A State Swim & Dive Championships, he placed third in the 100 fly (50.62) and fourth in the 100 back (51.52) and swam legs on the 10th-place 200 medley relay and fifth-place 200 free relay. He has been on Loudon County, Virginia’s All-County Swim team every year since he was a freshman.

In club swimming, Hilmi had a strong showing at the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship, going best times in the 50 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly. He recently updated his 100 fly time at 2017 Winter Junior Nationals, where he also swam a PB in the 100 free. In long course season he lowered his PBs in the 100/200m free,50m back, and 50/100m fly at ISCA Summer Senior Championship Meet.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.80

100 back – 50.48

200 back – 1:53.05

50 fly – 22.67

100 fly – 50.26

50 free – 21.81

100 free – 46.81

200 free – 1:42.59

Hilmi’s best 100 back time would place him second on the Panthers’ top-five list so far this season; his 100 fly time would rank fourth.

