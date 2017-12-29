Fairfield Men’s S&D Picks Up Commitments from Sloan and Boyle

Fairfield University’s men’s swimming and diving team has scored commitments from New Canaan, Connecticut’s Peter Sloan and Merrick, New York’s Patrick Boyle for the 2018-19 school year.

Peter Sloan

Sloan is a senior at New Canaan High School, where he swims for the state-champion Rams. At the 2017 CIAC Class L Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, he won the 100 breast (58.19), placed 11th in the 50 free (22.59), and swam breast (26.30) on New Canaan’s 2nd-place 200 medley relay, all of which helped the Rams win their 6th title in 10 years.

Sloan does his year-round swimming with New Canaan YMCA Caimans. He competed at 2017 YMCA Short Course National Championships in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM, and went best times in the free and IM. Sloan went PBs in the LCM 50 free, 200 breast and 200 IM at Connecticut Long Course State Championships this past summer. This fall he has already improved his best times in the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 24

200 breast – 2:06.50

50 free – 22.35

100 free – 50.05

200 IM – 2:00.93

Patrick Boyle

Boyle swims for Long Island Aquatic Club and is a distance specialist. After improving in all his top events (400/800/1500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM) at the Metropolitan Swimming Long Course Championships this summer, he has had an outstanding fall. In November he earned PBs in the 200/500 free, 100/200 back and 100 fly. Then, swimming at the NCAP Invitational in December, he lowered his times in the 1000/1650 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM and finished 15th in the 1650 and 18th in the 1000 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:03.99

1000 free – 9:46.76

500 free – 4:44.55

400 IM – 4:11.70

