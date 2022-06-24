Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Polish, Greek, and Italian National Records go Down in Men’s 50 Backstroke Semis

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials
  • Championship Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (GBR) – 2009 World Championships
  • 2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Justin Ress (USA), 24.14
  2. Hunter Armstrong (USA), 24.16
  3. Apostolos Christou (GRE), 24.39
  4. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 24.46
  5. Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 24.48
  6. Robert Glinta (ROU), 24.54
  7. Isaac Cooper (AUS), 24.60
  8. Ole Braunschweig (GER), 24.61

After breaking the Italian national record in the men’s 50 backstroke this morning, Thomas Ceccon swam a faster time in semi-finals to set a new record. Ceccon originally broke the record that stood at a 24.65 set by Niccolo Bonacchi in 2014. This morning Ceccon went a 24.62 but was faster tonight in a 24.46. Ceccon recently broke the men’s 100 backstroke world record after going a 51.60 earlier in the meet.

Also setting a new national record was Apostolos Christou of Greece. Christou previously held the record as he swam a 24.49 at the 2021 European Championships that also took place in Budapest. Tonight, Christou swam a 24.39 to be seeded third heading into tomorrow night’s final. Earlier in the meet, Christou set the Greek national record in the 100 backstroke swimming a 52.09 in semifinals.

Teenager Ksawery Masiuk of Poland also swam a new Polish record after originally breaking the record in prelims. Masiuk swam a 24.64 in prelims but swam a 24.48 tonight to lower his own record. In total, Masiuk dropped 0.2 seconds off of his record today. Prior to today, his record stood at a 24.68 from May 2022 at the Polish Open.

