Polish, Greek, and Italian National Records go Down in Men’s 50 Backstroke Semis

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials

(USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials Championship Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (GBR) – 2009 World Championships

2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

After breaking the Italian national record in the men’s 50 backstroke this morning, Thomas Ceccon swam a faster time in semi-finals to set a new record. Ceccon originally broke the record that stood at a 24.65 set by Niccolo Bonacchi in 2014. This morning Ceccon went a 24.62 but was faster tonight in a 24.46. Ceccon recently broke the men’s 100 backstroke world record after going a 51.60 earlier in the meet.

Also setting a new national record was Apostolos Christou of Greece. Christou previously held the record as he swam a 24.49 at the 2021 European Championships that also took place in Budapest. Tonight, Christou swam a 24.39 to be seeded third heading into tomorrow night’s final. Earlier in the meet, Christou set the Greek national record in the 100 backstroke swimming a 52.09 in semifinals.

Teenager Ksawery Masiuk of Poland also swam a new Polish record after originally breaking the record in prelims. Masiuk swam a 24.64 in prelims but swam a 24.48 tonight to lower his own record. In total, Masiuk dropped 0.2 seconds off of his record today. Prior to today, his record stood at a 24.68 from May 2022 at the Polish Open.