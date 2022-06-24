17-Year-Old Ksawery Masiuk Lowers Polish Record With 24.64 50 Back in Heats

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 Prelims Recap

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

World Record: Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 23.71

(USA) – 23.71 Championship Record: Liam Tancock (GBR) – 24.04 (2009)

2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA) – 24.43

Top 16:

17-year Polish swimmer Ksawery Masiuk lowered his own men’s 50-meter backstroke national record with a 24.64 in Friday’s first heat, taking .04 seconds off his previous mark from the Polish Open in May.

Masiuk went under 25:00 for the first time in April, and the rising star has already dropped nearly a half second since. The world junior record stands at 24.00, set by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov in 2018.

It was the second Polish record of the week for Masiuk, who also reset his own national mark in the 100 backstroke on Monday. He clocked a 52.58 in the semifinals, making him the 20th-fastest performer of all time, before placing 6th in the final with a 52.75. In the 100, Masiuk is just .05 behind Kolesnikov’s world junior record of 52.53.

Among those who made the semifinals, Masiuk is the youngest by nearly a full year. Polish teammate Tomasz Polekwa also advanced to the semifinals as the No. 13 seed.

The only time a Polish swimmer has qualified for the final at Worlds was back in 2001, when Mariusz Siembida placed 6th with a 25.82.