Ceccon, Braunschweig, Break Respective National Records in 50 Back Prelims

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 Prelims Recap

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

World Record: Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 23.71

(USA) – 23.71 Championship Record: Liam Tancock (GBR) – 24.04 (2009)

2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA) – 24.43

Top 16:

In the preliminary heats of the men’s 50 backstroke, multiple European national records were broken. In addition to Ksawery Masiuk‘s Polish record, Thomas Ceccon and Ole Braunschweig also broke national records for their respective countries as well.

Ceccon took down Niccolo Bonacchi‘s eight-year standing Italian record of 24.65 by just 0.03 seconds, swimming a 24.62 to take third in the prelims. This is Ceccon’s third Italian record of the week, as he also clocked a 22.79 to break the Italian record in the 50 fly, and then went 51.60 in the 100 back to break the world record—which obviously broke the national record in the process. Previously, his best time was a 24.99 from the Italian Spring Championships this April.

Top 5 Italian Performers, Men’s 50 Back:

Thomas Ceccon – 24.62 (2022) Niccolo Bonacchi – 24.65 (2014) Micro Di Tora – 24.77 (2021) Simone Sabbioni – 24.80 (2021) Michele Lamberti – 24.90 (2020)

Braunschweig just edged out Helge Meeuw‘s super-suited German record of 24.59 from 2009 by 0.01 of a second, putting up the second-fastest time in prelims. Braunschweig was originally the second-fastest performer in German history with his 24.67 from the Berlin Open this April. Earlier this meet, he finished 16th in the men’s 100 back semifinals in a time of 54.18.

Top 5 German Performers, Men’s 50 Back: