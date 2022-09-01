Phillip Endom Set to Transfer from Texas Christian to Saint Louis this Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After spending his freshman season with Texas Christian University (TCU), Phillip Endom of New Orleans, Louisiana has announced that he will be transferring for the rest of his collegiate career to swim for Saint Louis University (SLU).

This February, Endom represented the Horned Frogs at the 2022 Big-12 Swimming and Dicing Conference Championships, swimming three events. At that meet, he contested the 200 fly (1:53.18), 200 IM (1:53.18), and 400 IM (4:10.54). He was not a member of TCU’s scoring team.

As a high school swimmer, he was a multiple time Louisiana high school state champion. As a senior in the fall of 2020, he came away from the state meet with a pair of gold medals, taking the top spot in the 100 back (52.47) and 200 IM (1:52.65). That was his second straight title in the IM, having won the event as a junior in 1:53.89.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 52.47

200 back – 1:54.79

200 fly – 1:50.18

200 IM – 1:52.65

400 IM – 3:59.65

While Endom wasn’t able to hit his lifetime bests as a freshman at TCU, if he’s able to get back to form with SLU he will be a massive addition to the program. Last season he would have led the Billiken in the 200 fly and been the team’s second fastest performer in both IM events. The team’s top finisher from the Atlantic-10 Championships in the 200 fly, Janssen Gamilla, graduated after the 2021-22 season.

The Billiken men are coming off a season that concluded with an 8th place finish at the 2022 Atlantic-10 Swimming and Diving Championships. While the conference only features eight teams on the men’s side, they were less than 20 points behind both La Salle and Fordham. The meet was won by George Washington University, who have claimed the top spot as a team in five out of the past six seasons.

