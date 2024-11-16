Penn Gains Commitment From U.S. Open Qualifier Connie Wang

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

U.S. Open qualifier Connie Wang has committed to the University of Pennsylvania for the class of 2029.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Pennsylvania! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for all their support. Go Penn!!”

Wang, who trains with Nashville Aquatic Club in Tennessee, specializes in sprint freestyle and backstroke events, and she will make an immediate impact when she suits up as a Quaker in the fall. Tennesseans are a new recruiting ground for Penn, who haven’t had a woman from Tennessee since a diver in the 2005-2006 season.

She is currently a senior at Hume-Fogg Magnet in Nashville, and has qualified for her high school state meet in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke every year she has been in high school. Her sophomore year, she placed 4th in the 200 free in 1:54.09, and 3rd in the 100 back in 55.40. While she qualified for the meet last year, she no-showed her 200 free, and DQ’d her 100 back.

In March of this year, Wang achieved her first US Open qualifying time at the 2024 Southern Premiere meet. She clocked 54.47 in the 100 backstroke which is just under the qualifying time of 54.49.

During the recent long course season, Wang also notched two Winter Junior qualifying times in the 50 free (26.71) and 100 free (47.96). In June, she went 57.96 in her 100, and in July she dropped to 26.71 in the 50.

Best SCY Times:

50 free – 23.46

100 free – 51.08

100 back – 54.47

200 back – 1:59.76

Penn is a member of the Ivy League, and they placed 5th at last year’s conference championships. Wang’s best times place her in the top four at Penn in four different events, and make her a relay contender as a freshman. Most notably, her 100 backstroke time was good enough for 2nd on the team, just behind freshman Kate Levensten at 54.34.

Wang is also entering as a finals contender in 4 different events. Her 100 back would have earned her a ‘B’ final position at last year’s conference meet, and her 50 free, 100 free, and 200 back would all have qualified for the ‘C’ or non-scoring finals.

Wang joins a Penn recruiting class of Brianna Cong, Hannah Pecze, Maddy Morawski, and Caroline Cancelmo for the fall of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.