Peaty Takes Down British 100 Breast National Record at Euro SC Champs

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Though he wasn’t the fastest qualifier on to tomorrow night’s final, Adam Peaty took down his own British 100 breaststroke record on Night 3 of the European Short Course Championships.

Swimming in semifinal 1 and winning the heat was Peaty, going 56.24 to improve upon his prelims time by five tenths. That takes just over a tenth off of the old record, a 56.35 done by him in Doha three years ago.

Peaty now owns the seven fastest times in British history in this event, and he’s the only British swimmer to have ever broken 57 seconds in this event.

All-Time British 100 SCM Breast Performances

Peaty broke the 50 breast British record earlier in the meet. He will have another chance to challenge his semifinal time in the final, and he could end up crashing through the 56-second barrier, too. The World Record sits at 55.61 from Cameron van der Burgh, done back in 2009.