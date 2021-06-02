Patrick Kinas, Elizabeth Beisel Will Lead Olympic Channel Wave I Trials Booth

As we await the familiar voices of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines for the faster Wave II meet of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, this week’s coverage will kick off on The Olympic Channel with Patrick Kinas and Olympian Elizabeth Beisel leading the booth.

Prelims of the Wave I meet will stream on both usaswimming.org and NBCOlympics.com/NBC Sports App.

While this will be both Kinas’ and Beisel’s first time anchoring a U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials television broadcast, neither is unfamiliar to elite swimming.

Kinas, who will do play-by-play, called the Olympic swimming events in 2016 for Westwood One Radio in the U.S alongside analyst Dara Torres. His primary role in broadcasting is in minor league baseball, where he has been the television and radio voice of the AAA team the Durham Bulls for almost 25 years.

He has also called college baseball and basketball games.

Beisel will be a more familiar name to most swim fans. A 2008, 2012, and 2016 U.S. Olympian, Beisel won an Olympic silver medal in 2012 at the London Games in the 400 IM and an Olympic bronze medal in the 200 backstroke.

She has been popping up more frequently in coverage of big televised meets, with this being the biggest step forward for her broadcasting career so far.

The two will call 4 days of action beginning Friday, June 4 at 8 PM Eastern Time. The meet will be a prelims/finals event, with no semi-finals. The top 2 finishers in each event will advance to race at the Wave II meet, against those swimmers who hit a faster qualifying standard, beginning June 13.

How to Watch