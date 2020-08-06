Passafaro Overwrites Days Old Italian Age Record In 100 Free

REGIONAL CATEGORY CHAMPIONSHIP – CALABRIA

You can see the original SwimSwam Italia report here.

The various regional championships continue across Italy, with a yet another notable swim emerging, this time out of Calabria yesterday.

Competing in the men’s 14-year-old 100m freestyle final, David Passafaro took the title in a winning effort of 52.42. Not only is that a new lifetime best for the teen, but his mark also overwrites the days’ old Italian Age Record for 14-year-olds set by Lorenzo Galossi.

On August 4th, Lazio Region’s Galossi notched a new age record of 52.76 en route to winning his championship title. Now, Passafaro surpassed that newly-minted mark by .34 with his outing in Calabria.

Splits for Passafaro’s new 52.42 age record included 25.34/27.08, destroying his previous lifetime best of 56.12 from this same meet in 2019.

The President of the Calabrian Regional Committee Antonio Porcaro stated through the organization’s website: