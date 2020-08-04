Galossi Downs Burdisso Age Record, Carmignoli Beats Quadarella In Italy

REGIONAL CATEGORY CHAMPIONSHIP – LAZIO

JULY 27 / AUGUST 8

Swimming Stadium – Rome

These reports originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia.

Some exciting swims are happening in Italy this month, as the nation’s Regional Championships are being held remotely at various locations.

At the Swimming Stadium in Rome, the Lazio Region’s Lorenzo Galossi fired off two Italian national age records for 14-year-old boys, both occurring within his freestyle specialty.

First off in the 100m freestyle, young Galossi produced a time of 52.76. That blew away his previous lifetime best of 55.61 from last year, knocking nearly 3 seconds off of that mark after having been away from racing for nearly 4 months.

The previous Italian age record for 14-year-old boys was set by Northwestern-bound Federico Burdisso, who notched a 53.63 back in 2015.

Galossi set his sights on the 400m free, then, here in Rome, stopping the clock in a mark of 3:57.24 for a new lifetime best. That scorched his previous PB of 4:14.44, getting under 4:00 in an eye-popping way. His new 3:57.24 PB also checks-in as the Italian age record, overtaking the previous standard of 4:02.71 Graziano Minicozzi put up in 2011.

Among the senior swimmers, Martina Carmignoli logged a personal best in the women’s 800m free, touching in 8:27.61. That got the 29-year-old to the wall just over a second ahead of World Championships silver medalist in this event, Simona Quadarella, who touched in 8:28.71 for silver.

Entering this meet Caramignoli’s career-quickest in this 800m free was represented by the 8:27.92, a time she posted at the Italian Championships in December of 2019.

Caramignoli took the European Short Course Championships gold in this event last year in Glasgow.