Pan Zhanle On His 46.97 100 Free: “It Was A Bit Disappointing”

Comments: 5

19TH ASIAN GAMES

  • Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
  • Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
  • LCM (50m)
While competing on day one of the 19th Asian Games, 19-year-old Pan Zhanle crushed a new lifetime best of 46.97 to take gold in the men’s 100m freestyle.

His time checked in a lifetime best and the Chinese swimmer’s first-ever foray under the 47-second barrier, with Pan becoming the 5th-fastest performer in history. Entering this competition, Pan’s PB rested at the 47.22 he produced at this year’s Chinese Championships.

Pan said of his result in Hangzhou this evening, “I felt my performance was average…I was aiming to break the World Record before the race.

“It’s a bit disappointing that I missed it by only .01”

The World Record remains at the 46.86 Romania’s David Popovici put on the books at the 2022 European Championships.

Pan continued, “I will continue to strive towards the goal of breaking the World Record in the future.”

The teen is also entered in the 50m/200m/400m free individual events, as well as three relays over the course of the meet.

5
Dee
14 minutes ago

100 WR and 1.43 in the 200 on the cards?

John26
14 minutes ago

1:43 incoming

Tencor
17 minutes ago

A normal human being can’t even go 56.97

PFA
18 minutes ago

Is he not leading off any free relays? He could considerably get a WR from that.

PFA
Reply to  PFA
17 minutes ago

I mean conceivably*

