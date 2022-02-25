PAC-12 Women’s Championships Day 3 Prelims Notable Scratches

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 2:

Stanford – 648.50 points USC – 549.50 points Cal – 486.50 points UCLA – 354 points University of Arizona – 342.50 points University of Utah – 250 points ASU – 236 points Washington State – 158 points

The Pac-12 has released the heat sheet for the Friday morning prelims session, which includes some notable scratches.

Calypso Sheridan of USC has scratched the 100 butterfly where she was the #2 seed, and the 100 backstroke where she was the #3 seed, in favor of the 400 IM where she’s seeded 3rd.

Also scratching the 100 backstroke is Cal’s Tea Laughlin, who was the #14 seed. Laughlin will not have any events this morning, but may appear on Cal’s 400 medley relay tonight.

Taylor Ruck of Stanford has scratched the 200 freestyle where she was seeded #4. She will instead swim the 100 back where she’s the #7 seed. Her teammate Brooke Forde has also scratched the 200 freestyle where she was the #21 seed, but was a Tokyo Olympian in this event. Forde will compete in the 400 IM where she is the two-time reigning Pac-12 champion and #1 seed. Also scratching the 200 freestyle is Lindsay Looney of Arizona State, who was the #12 seed. Looney will compete in the 400 IM where she’s seeded with a “no time.” Looney’s best time in the event is 4:11.27 from 2018, which would seed her #6 on the psych sheet.

Isabelle Odgers of USC has scratched the 400 IM where she was seeded #5. She will swim the 100 breaststroke where she’s seeded #4. Also scratching the 400 IM is Nicole Pavlopoulou of USC, who was seeded #13. Instead, she will opt to swim the 100 breaststroke where she’s the #6 seed.