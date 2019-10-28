Olympic Trials Qualifier Sophia Bradac Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Sophia Bradac of Denver, Colorado has announced her intention to swim for the University of Notre Dame beginning in the 2020-21 season. She will join Allison Kopac, Emma Gleason, Kallie Chelsvig, Megan Deuel, Peyton D’Emanuele, Rhianna Hensler, Sarah Bender, and Sydney Whiting in the class of 2024. Bradac specializes in breaststroke and IM and swims year-round for University of Denver Hilltoppers.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue my academic studies at the University of Notre Dame next fall! Thank you to all my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me along the way. ☘️Go Irish!!!☘️”

Bradac is a senior at Regis Jesuit High School. She was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:02.38) and placed 5th in the 200 IM (2:05.81, or 2:04.61 adjusted for altitude) at the 2019 Colorado High School 5A State Championships. This summer she qualified for 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 100m breast. After finishing 30th in prelims with 1:12.27, she swam a second 100 breast in time trials and there, she went 1:10.49, taking 1.3 seconds off her previous lifetime best and punching her ticket to Omaha. Bradac also competed in the 200 breast (2:40.18) at Juniors and swam the 200 free (2:09.81) in time trials. Both were PBs. After high school season, Bradac swam at Federal Way Sectionals and landed new best times in the 50/100/200 free and 200 breast. She placed 11th in the 100 breast and 19th in the 200 breast.

The Irish graduated their top breaststroker after last season. Bradac’s best times would have been very close to scoring in the 100 breast (it took 1:02.07) and the 200 breast (it took 2:16.17). She will overlap two years with Sarah Nicholls (1:02.72/2:14.89 last season) and three with current freshmen Sammie Eyolfson, Coleen Gillilan, and Meaghan Lyons.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.23

200 breast – 2:16.74

200 IM – 2:04.61

100 free – 52.68

200 free – 1:55.21

