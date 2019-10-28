Howell Breaks 3 Records, Tupelo HS Boys Win 13th Straight Class II Title in MS

2019 Mississippi High School State Championships

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Tupelo Aquatic Center, Tupelo, MS

SCY format

Class II (6A Division, big schools)

Full results

Team scores

The Tupelo High School boys won a 13th consecutive Mississippi Class II title. Madison Central’s girls won their sixth straight behind three state records from Cassie Howell.

Boys Meet

Tupelo only won two individual events, but crushed the field in all three relays to pad a 47-point team win. Ander Pearce McDade had the first individual win for the team, going 1:55.91 to win the 200 IM by more than a second – that’s a drop of more than two seconds from his previous best. He was also third in the 100 breast.

Meanwhile sophomore Christian Simpson went 52.49 to win the 100 back for Tupelo. He won that by almost a second.

Madison Central was second overall, and got two wins from Blake Peeples. The senior and Alabama signee went 1:41.77 to win the 200 free and 4:39.61 to win the 500 free.

Desoto Central’s Carson Jones was the top sprinter. The senior won the 50 free (21.48) and 100 free (47.38). Both were personal-bests, the 50 by half a second and the 100 by a full second.

Top 5 Teams:

Tupelo – 137 Madison Central – 90 Biloxi – 47.5 Oxford / Lewisburg – 42

Girls Meet

Five overall state records fell on the girls side, and Madison Central’s Cassie Howell had a hand in three of them. The Madison Central freshman has been a standout in Mississippi’s high school scene since seventh grade, and she won her third straight title in the 100 free. Howell was 51.45, breaking her own record of 51.49 from last year. Later on, she repeated as 100 back champ, going 54.87 to take a second from her own state record.

Howell also swam on Madison Central’s 400 free relay, which set a state record at 3:36.82, though splits are unavailable. Madison Central won all three girls relays.

Madison Central also got a 200 IM win from Kimberly McCaffrey (2:09.85) and a 500 free win from Ella Gibbs (5:13.67)

Oxford’s Julia Dennis set a state record in the 50 free, going 23.42. She was also third in a 200 free that saw Ocean Springs’ Gabrielle Ivey go 1:52.51 for a new state record. Ivey would later win the 100 fly in 58.77.

Top 5 Teams: