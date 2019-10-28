14-Year Old Zaneta Alvaranga Breaks Jamaican Age Group Record in 50 Free

14-year old Zaneta Alvaranga of Kaizen Swim Club in Kingston, Jamaica clocked a time of 26.34 in a 50 meter long course freestyle at the Dean Martin Memorial ‘AB’ Long Course Swim Meet to lower Jamaica’s 13-14 Girls National Age Group Record. The time broke the old record of 26.48 that was set in July of 2018 by Emily MacDonald.

Alvaranga was forced to scratch her events of the first three sessions after developing knee pain earlier in the week, according to her father and coach Rory Alvaranga. After receiving treatment from her physiotherapist, Alvaranga decided she was ready to race and, after first dropping 11 seconds from her best time in the 200 breaststroke, swam her record-setting 50 free.

MacDonald, who was the previous record holder, represented Jamaica at last summer’s Pan American Games, where she finished 18th i the same event.

Alvaranga represented Jamaica at the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, where she was 25th in the 50 fly – the highest-ever finish for a Jamaican woman at that meet.

Alvaranga holds 11 National Age Group Records in long course, including the 50 free in the 9-10 age group, the 100 free for 11-12s, and the 50 breast (34.14) and 50 fly (27.84) records for 13-14s.