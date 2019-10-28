Saint Andrew’s Wins, Williams Smashes State Record In Mississippi’s Class I

2019 Mississippi High School State Championships

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Tupelo Aquatic Center, Tupelo, MS

SCY format

Class I (1A-5A Division, small schools)

Team scores

Center Hill senior and Arizona State commit Taylor Williams broke his own 100 breast state record, while Saint Andrew’s won both boys and girls titles Saturday.

Girls Meet

Saint Andrew’s got only one event win, but still held off a late charge from St. Joseph Catholic for the state title. Junior Sarah Bradford Seawright won a nailbiter of a 200 free, going 2:04.73 to best Our Lady Academy’s Rylie Moore (2:04.74) by a single hundredth of a second.

St. Joseph Catholic won both the first and last relays, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome Saint Andrew’s, which won by four points while taking 5th in the final relay. Arilyn Thomas won a big 50 free title for St. Joseph Catholic, going 25.30.

Pearl River Central’s Amber Bounds was the individual standout, winning a tough 100 fly/500 free double. She was 1:00.71 in the fly and 5:29.46 in the 500 free.

Top 5 Teams:

Saint Andrews Episcopal – 93 St. Joseph Catholic – 89 Our Lady Academy – 88 Vancleave – 58 St. Patrick Catholic – 37

Boys Meet

Center Hill’s Taylor Williams went 56.07 to win the 100 breast by more than eight seconds. He also took eight tenths off his own state record in the event, though he was actually a tenth faster (55.99) during club season last February.

Williams also easily paced the 200 IM, going 1:53.23 to win by more than ten seconds. He missed his own state record there by three tenths.

Saint Andrew’s won the meet by 22 points over St. Joseph Catholic. Saint Andrew’s won three events, all of them freestyle. Reeves Fisackerly went 1:49.65 to win the 200 free, and was second in the 500 free. Saint Andrew’s also won both the 200 and 400 free relays.

St. Joseph Catholic was excellent in the non-free strokes. They won the 200 medley relay, and also got 100 fly/100 back wins from senior Kenny Thomas, who was 51.38 in the former and 50.64 in the latter.

Top 5 Teams: