Olympic Champion Pernille Blume Announces Retirement

Freestyle ace Pernille Blume has decided to hang up her goggles, with the Dane announcing her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 28.

Blume is a three-time Olympic medalist, having earned individual gold in the women’s 50m freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games. There in Rio she also snagged bronze as a member of Denmark’s 400m medley relay. She followed that up with bronze in the 50m freestyle at the 2020 Olympic Games last year in Tokyo.

On social media today, October 27th, Blume stated the following:

I have some news to share with you.

I’ve decided to retire from competitive swimming 💙

It has been a long journey coming to my decision and it has been some somewhat an emotional ride. Although it is hard and difficult to say goodbye to something I love so much, then it is also equally exciting and thrilling to think about a new chapter is about to unfold in my life.

I don’t know yet how this new chapter will look like, but I’m taking the plunge and believing life’s got me and I will find my way to something meaningful and exciting just like swimming has been to me.

I’m so grateful for everything swimming has taught me, for the people who helped me achieve my wildest dreams, for meeting people across the globe and making friends, for learning to dream big, for getting to know myself even better and for all the incredible experiences I had throughout the years.

Swimming will always have a special place in my heart and I will follow the world of swimming closely, but this time from the pool deck.

Thank you for all the support ❤️

Blume underwent heart surgery in early 2019 to close a small hole in the organ. The surgery was successful and would reduce the risk of blood clots and cardiac arrest.

In 2021 she revealed her marriage engagement to fellow Olympic champion Florent Manaudou of France.

Blume was originally named to the Danish roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, but she declined her spot.

She ends her career ranked as the 3rd fastest long course 50m freestyler in history with her lifetime best of 23.75 from the 2018 European Championships sitting only behind World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden’s 23.67 and Britta Steffen‘s 23.73 from 2009.