Olivia Carter Breaks Meet Record in Debut For Michigan

2020 ORANGE BOWL CLASSIC

January 3rd, 2020

Key Largo, FL

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Michigan – 288 FIU – 154 Wagner – 56 Wisconin La Crosse – 16 Colorado College – 4

MEN

Wisconsin La Crosse – 269 Colorado College – 101 Club Swim at UVA – 72

Olivia Carter made her debut for the Michigan Wolverines today in Key Largo for the Orange Bowl Classic. A sophomore, Carter spent her freshman season at Georgia (UGA), where she was named the 2019 SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Year, and earned All-American honors in the 200 fly. In her debut for Michigan, Carter broke the Orange Bowl Classic meet record in the women’s 100 fly. Carter clocked a 1:00.62 to win the race in what was, according to the SWIMS database, her first official SCM 100 fly. Her other individual event was the 200 IM, where Carter came in 2nd with a 2:17.54, finishing right behind teammate Victoria Kwan (2:17.44). Kwan was able to secure the win with a 40.30 on the breast leg. Carter also swam on the Michigan A 200 medley relay, where she blew away the field with a 27.93 on the fly leg. The Wolverine squad (MacNeil, Tucker, Carter, Pyshnenko) went on to win the race with a 1:53.01.

Maggie MacNeil also broke two meet records on the day, racing in both the 50 fly and 50 back. In the 50 fly, MacNeil clocked a 26.21, touching the wall first by 2.14 seconds. MacNeil also broke the record in the 50 back, swimming a 27.06 to establish a new personal best. MacNeil had a best time of 27.24, which she swam back in 2017.

Michigan freshman had a big impact as well, with Kaitlynn Sims and Mariella Venter each winning an event. Sims won the women’s 400 free over teammate Sierra Schmidt, touching in 4:15.81 to Schmidt’s 4:19.04. Venter won the women’s 100 back, touching in 1:03.20 to win the race by over a second.

Miranda Tucker swept the women’s breaststroke events, first taking the 50 breast in 31.63. The time came in just off Tucker’s own meet record of 31.34, which she swam last year. Tucker then swam a 1:09.38, narrowly missing the meet record and winning the race by 4 seconds.

Wisconsin La Crosse’s Hans Hover swept the men’s butterfly events. Hover swam a 25.79 in the men’s 50 fly, touching 1st by over a second, He then won the 100 fly with a 58.04, winning by over 3 seconds.