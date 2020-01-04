Navy Snags Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Trevor Torres

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Trevor Torres, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Greenville, North Carolina, has announced his intention to swim at the United States Naval Academy beginning in the fall of 2020.

“It is with honor and dignity that I announce my commitment to attend the US Naval Academy. I look forward to the challenges ahead and the privilege of serving my country. Thank you to my parents and coaches for always encouraging and supporting me, without whom I would not have this incredible opportunity. Go Navy! Beat Army!”

Torres swims for East Carolina Aquatics and D.H. Conley High School, where he specializes in sprint freestyle. He finished 4th in the 50 and 3rd in the 100 free at 2019 North Carolina 3A High School Swimming Championships. He also provided the breaststroke leg (27.46) for the 5th-place medley relay and the anchor leg (47.67) on the 6th-place 400 free relay, all of which contributed to the Vikings’ 4th-place team finish.

Torres swam the 50/100/200 free at Winter Juniors East. His had gone lifetime bests in the 100/200 a month earlier at the ECA Southeastern Classic where he won the 200 free and placed second in the 50 free. He logged his best 50 free time in March at the ECSL Championship. There, he was runner-up in the 50/100/200 free. This summer, Torres competed at Cary Futures and went best times in the 50m free (23.99) and 100m breast (1:08.21).

Navy men won their 16th consecutive Patriot League Championship in 2019. Torres’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free and 200 free; he would have missed the B final in the 100 free by .05.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.69

100 free – 45.66

200 free – 1.39.88

Torres’s father, Todd Torres, swam at LSU and was a two-time Olympian (1992, 1996) for Puerto Rico.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.