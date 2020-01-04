Northwestern Women Take Down Arizona, NAU; Arizona Men Defeat Northwestern

ARIZONA V. NORTHWESTERN V. NORTHERN ARIZONA

January 2-3, 2019

Tucson, AZ

SCY

Complete results

The second and final day of competition went down today between Arizona, Northwestern, and Northern Arizona, with the NU women rolling on to big wins over Arizona and NAU and the men battled it out, with UA eventually prevailing.

MEN’S MEET

Final scores

Arizona 199, Northwestern 154

Things kicked off today with a very close race in the 200 medley relay, as Arizona got the win at 1:28.69 with Jack Anderson (22.95), Ryan Foote (24.86), Brendan Meyer (21.31), and Marin Ercegovic (19.57) getting the job done. NU out-split UA in the middle, with freshmen Kevin Houseman (24.69) and Federico Burdisso (21.00), while sophomores Manu Bacarizo (23.09) and Andrew Zhang (19.99) bookended things.

Distance specialist Brooks Fail added two more wins today, totaling four for Arizona this meet. He first went 4:27.13 to take the 500 free, then turned around to take the 400 IM with a time of 3:53.89.

Also nabbing wins for Arizona was Jorge Iga in the 200 free (1:38.45), with Noah Reid right behind him (1:38.60), and Ercegovic in the 50 free. The sprinter was 20.12, just edging out Northwestern’s Burdisso.

Burdisso earned the win in the 100 fly, his first collegiate individual win, as he clocked a 47.45 there. NU got additional wins from freshman Marcus Mok in the 200 breast (2:01.71) and the sophomore Bacarizo in the 200 back (1:47.11).

‘Zona closed it out with a win in the 400 free relay, getting 44’s across the board to clock a 2:56.86. NU was second in 2:58.89, getting a 43.55 split from Burdisso and a 44.57 split from Zhang. Burdisso would’ve been the second-quickest leg on NU’s 400 free relay from last year’s Big Tens with his split today.

‘Zona also won the men’s 3-meter, getting a 1-2 finish from Bjorn Markentin (361.05) and Casey Ponton (3:47.90).

WOMEN’S MEET

Final scores (NU exhibitioned some would-be scorers in the 400 IM and 200 free)

Northwestern 238, Arizona 109

Arizona 226, NAU 120

Northwestern 255, NAU 86

The Northwestern women capped off a big win in Tucson with another impressive day of racing.

Calypso Sheridan continued to get the job done, owning the 200 breast (2:15.57) along with teammate Sophie Angus (2:17.78) and then winning the 400 IM in 4:22.13. Sheridan was 25.10 leading off NU’s 200 medley relay, which also got a 27.85 breast split from Angus, as they combined for a 1:40.25 o win by over two seconds ahead of Arizona’s 1:42.35.

After going 1-2 the 200 fly, Miriam Guevara and Jasmine Hellmer, NU sophomores, did the same in the 100 fly. Guevara won in 54.59 with Hellmer second in 56.92. Later, in the 200 back, Guevara would take second in 2:01.36 behind NU freshman Emma Lepisova (2:00.15).

The Arizona women notched their first two wins of the meet today, both coming in freestyle events. Senior Kirsten Jacobsen led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 500 free at 4:53.36, while freshman Casslyn Treydte held off the field in the 200 free with a 1:51.54.

NAU got another win today courtesy of sprinter Elisa Rodriguez, who was 23.49 to take the 50 free over NU’s Maddie Smith (23.61).

NU’s Markie Hopkins took the 1-meter with a score of 260.65, and they closed the meet with a 400 free relay victory in 3:24.69 over UA (3:25.22). Malorie Han of Northwestern had the field’s best split (50.40).