Ohio State Championship Finalist Tyler Cukovecki to Compete for NKU Starting This Fall (2024)

Ohio high school state championship finalist Tyler Cukovecki is kicking off his collegiate swimming career at Northern Kentucky University starting this fall.

“I am very excited to announce my further academic and athletic career at Northern Kentucky University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for always supporting me. I would also like to thank Coach Kevin for this opportunity! Go Norse!”

Cukovecki swam for Kings Mills High School, where he qualified for the OHSAA Division I State Championship three years in a row. At the 2024 state championships, he placed 18th in the 100 breast with a time of 58.55, narrowly missing out on finals, and helped his team to a 10th-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a 12th-place finish in the 200 free relay.

A versatile threat in the pool, Cukovecki swims for the Countryside Ralph Stolle YMCA, where he is primarily a breaststroker but performs well in fly, back and free as well; he qualified for and competed at several high-level meets including the Great Lakes Zone YMCA Championship and the YMCA Short Course Nationals.

Cukovecki raced at the OLY Winter back in November, where he posted a new personal best time in the 200 breast with a 2:11.90, as well as season bests in the 100 breast and 100 fly, turning in times of 1:00.83 and 56.18, respectively.

Best Times SCY:

100 back – 53.31

100 fly – 52.38

100 breast – 58.19

200 breast – 2:11.90

200 free – 1:47.19

The 2024-2025 academic year will be Northern Kentucky’s first time boasting men’s and women’s swimming, with both teams being a Division I Mid-Major program. Led by head coach Kevin Woodhull-Smith, NKU is heading into its debut season as a part of the Horizon Conference this fall.

To qualify for finals at this past season’s Horizon League Championships, it took times of 56.84/2:05.44 in the 100/200 breast, 50.37 in the 100 back, 49.96 in the 100 fly and 1:44.15 in the 200 free, putting Cukovecki slightly outside the cutoff in each of his events.

Cukovecki joins the Norse for their inaugural season in the water alongside fellow incoming freshman and Ohio native Connor Norton, who also specializes in breast, fly and free.

