Courtesy: Michael O. Zahn

Now I Lay Me Down To Swim

by Michael O. Zahn

Now I lay me down to swim, the Lord knows that each stroke’s a hymn, a sacred song my body sings. If I should tire before the shore, And never reach the beach at all, I pray the Lord my soul to take, that in God’s lake I will awake.

ABOUT MICHAEL ZAHN

Michael O. Zahn, a former Milwaukee newspaper reporter, lives in Central Florida. His poems about swimming have been published in numerous venues, both print and electronic.