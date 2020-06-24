Northwestern Retains & Promotes Andrew Hodgson, Jake Tapp In New Coaching Staff

Northwestern will keep Andrew Hodgson and Jake Tapp on their new-look coaching staff under head coach Katie Robinson. Hodgson was promoted to associate head coach and Tapp to assistant head coach.

Hodgson and Tapp both joined the Northwestern program in the summer of 2018, when the school combined its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs under Jeremy Kipp. Kipp just left the program this year to take over as head coach at USC. His former associate head coach Katie Robinson was promoted to director of swimming & diving and will head up the men’s and women’s programs for the coming season.

Hodgson joined Northwestern as an assistant coach after two years at Virginia Tech. He was an assistant at Northwestern for two seasons, and will now make the jump to associate head coach.

“I am thrilled to be continuing with Northwestern Swimming and Diving as Associate Head Coach,“ Hodgson said in the school’s press release. “Since day one here with the Wildcats I knew the potential we had, and I am excited to help continue the momentum we have built. I want to thank Director of Swimming and Diving Katie Robinson, as well as Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Dr Phillips for this opportunity. Go ‘Cats!”

Tapp was an assistant coach last season. The Canadian Olympian and former Arizona swimming standout had previously coached at Wisconsin. After two seasons as an assistant at Northwestern, he’s being promoted to assistant head coach.

“I am beyond thrilled to continue working with the staff and student athletes in the Wildcat family at Northwestern,” Tapp said in the school’s press release. “I want to thank Katie for this opportunity, and I look forward to building upon our successes and achieving new heights as a team. Go ‘Cats!”

Northwestern’s coaching roster still includes Kris Jorgensen as the program’s diving coach. That leaves the Wildcats with four coaches and still up to two coaching positions vacant:

Katie Robinson, Director of Swimming & Diving

Andrew Hodgson, Associate Head Coach

Jake Tapp, Assistant Head Coach

Kris Jorgensen, Diving Coach

The other member of Northwestern’s coaching staff last year, assistant coach Megan Hawthorne, followed Kipp to USC.