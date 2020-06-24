SwimSwam Podcast: Alexis Wenger on the Lost NCAA Title, Black Lives Matter

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Virginia team captain Alexis Wenger, who is just about to start her junior campaign with the hoos. Wenger talked us through her swimming career and how she ended up swimming for Todd DeSorbo in Charlottesville, as well as her first season. She was candid about her freshman year being a big transition, and the first couple of months being a difficult time. However, Wenger started seeing improvements once she made it over the hump, and became a key player for UVA her freshman and sophomore years.

This year in particular, she was a major player in a team that was ready to challenge for an NCAA title, as the team was seeded 1st in the psych sheets and Wenger was seeded 2nd in the 100 breast. Wenger walked us through how the team has moved forward and set their sights on the upcoming season for another shot at the title.

Wenger also walked us through growing up as a bi-racial woman, and although she says she didn’t have any blatantly racist experiences, she’s doing what she can now to educate herself and be a leader in her community to this social cause. She’s starting to think forward of how we can make change not only 5 days or 5 weeks from now, but 5 months, 5 years, and beyond.

