Northwestern Adds Mission Viejo Distance Specialist Alex Ispas for 2021

Northwestern has picked up Mission Viejo Nadadores’ Alex Ispas for their class of 2025. He’s a senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in southern California.

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northwestern University. I would like to thank everyone that has supported me through this process. Go Cats!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:41.65

500 free – 4:30.52

1000 free – 9:23.49

1650 free – 15:34.64

At the 2019 CIF State Championships, Ispas made the 500 free B-final, clocking his lifetime best 4:30.52 to finish 12th overall. He raced at the Winter Junior Championships – West in 2018, placing 14th in the mile hitting his current lifetime best (15:34.64).

Ispas represents Austria on the international stage, and he competed at the 2019 World Junior Championships and 2019 European Junior Championships last summer. At World Juniors, his highest finish came at 31st in the mile (16:05.34). He hit LCM bests in his top events at Euro Juniors: he finished 13th in the mile (15:48.08), 15th in the 800 free (8:14.39) and 24th in the 400 free (3:59.01).

Last season, the Northwestern men made a significant jump in the Big Ten from ninth at the 2019 conference championships to fifth in 2020. The Wildcats had three distance specialists last season, and all three scored at Big Tens, led by current senior DJ Hwang (15:11.21), who finished eighth in the conference. Ispas would’ve finished 23rd in the mile at the 2020 Big Tens, good for two points.

Northwestern, now led by their former associate head coach Katie Robinson after former head coach Jeremy Kipp took over the USC program, recently scored big with a commitment from #9 Tyler Lu, an IMer and backstroker. Daniel Matheson, a 4:23/15:21 distance specialist, is also in their class of 2025.

