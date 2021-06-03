Northern Michigan Picks Up In-State Verbal from Paige Carothers for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Northern Michigan University has picked up a verbal commitment from Paige Carothers of Kalamazoo, MI for the 2022-2023 season. Carothers is a year-round swimmer for the Greater Kalamazoo Crocs and she is currently finishing up her junior year at Portage Central High School.

In November of 2019, the Portage Central sophomore competed at the Girls MHSAA Division 2 Championships. She swam on her school’s 200 medley relay, anchoring with a 50 free split of 26.58. Caroline Miller led off on backstroke, followed by Megan Gibson on breast and Molly Carlson on fly. Carothers also swam the 500 free, taking 4.67 seconds off of her entry time to claim a spot in the B-final. She touched 16th in the evening (5:17.20), swimming 1.5 seconds slower than she had in the morning.

Carothers recently competed at the Speedo Sectionals Championships in Elkhart, IN. She swam the 400-meter free and the 800-meter free, picking up personal best times in each race. She improved her 400 free by 7.5 seconds (4:40.95) and she went a 9:44.35, taking 8 seconds off of her previous time.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 5:10.73

1000 free – 10:37.05

1650 free – 18:06.26

400 IM – 4:45.17

Northern Michigan was the runner-up at the 2021 GLIAC Championships. Sophomore Jenna Joerger took home 3 individual bronze medals in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. Carothers’ times would have earned her a spot in the A-final of the 500 free and the B-final of the 400 IM. Additionally, she would have finished 8th in the 1000 free and 11th in the 1650 free at the 2021 conference championships.

Carothers will join the Wildcats as a member of their class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

