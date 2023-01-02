North Carolina State Medalist Alex Subotich Commits to Cincinnati for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Subotich, who qualified for the state championships in three different states throughout his four years of high school, has announced his college decision, electing to join the University of Cincinnati Bearcats in the fall of 2023.

Subotich currently resides in North Carolina, where he competes for the Lifetime Swim Team in Cary and attends Weddington High School.

“I am incredibly excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Cincinnati! I want to thank my family, and all the coaches i’ve had over the years, especially Shawn🕊️ and Eric from Loggerheads, and Coach Terry and Miller at Lifetime for helping to make me love swimming again. Also a huge thank you to the entire Cincinnati coaching staff for being so helpful and giving me this opportunity. GO BEARCATS!! 🔴⚫️”

As a high school freshman, Subotich qualified for the 2019 Florida High School 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships, taking 20th in the 100 fly with a time of 52.01. His next high school state championship meet came in Michigan in March of 2021, where he claimed the bronze medal in the 100 fly in 50.85. He continued improving upon his time in the 100 fly last spring at the North Carolina high school 4A State Championships, taking third again in a time of 49.77.

Outside of high school swimming, many of Subotich’s lifetime bests come from earlier in December at the Winter Junior Championships – East. At that meet, he posted best times in the 50 free (21.18), 100 fly (49.28), and 200 fly (1:50.07). His highest finish at the meet came in the 200 fly, where he took 45th overall.

Subotich also qualified for the Junior National Championships last summer in the long course pool, competing in both fly events. His best finish came in the 200 fly, where he finished 43rd in a lifetime best of 2:04.76. He also added a 67th place finish in the 100 fly (56.10).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.18

100 free – 47.24

200 free – 1:43.23

100 fly – 49.28

200 fly – 1:50.07

When Subotich arrives in Cincinnati next fall, he will be a part of the Bearcat’s first freshman class after they complete their move to the Big-12 from the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Last season only two members of the AAC sponsored men’s swimming and diving, with Southern Methodist narrowly topping Cincinnati at the 2022 AAC Swimming and Diving Championships.

So far this season, Cincinnati has been led by senior Michael Balcerak and junior Tommy Eaton in the butterfly events. Balcerak is currently the only member of the team to have been below 48.0 in the 100, having gone 47.16 at the team’s midseason meet. Eaton, who was a medalist in the 200 fly at the 2022 CSCCA National Invitational Championships last spring, leads the team in the event with a 1:45.35 from the team’s dual meet with Indiana.

Joining Subotich next fall as a member of the Bearcat’s freshman class will be Ohio native Joe Swain. Swain will likely swim primarily backstroke for Cincinnati, although he boasts a lifetime best of 50.89 in the 100 fly as well.

