U.S. Open Qualifier Joe Swain Verbally Commits to Cincinnati for 2023-24

Joe Swain from Avon Lake, Ohio has made a verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati for the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m extremely blessed and honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at the University of Cincinnati! Special thanks to all my coaches, teammates, teachers and family. Go Bearcats!🟥⬛️”

Entering his senior year at Avon Lake High School in Northeast Ohio, Swain swims year-round for Lake Shore Swim Club. He came in 10th in the 200 free, with a then-best time of 1:40.47, and 12th in the 100 back (51.12) at the 2022 Ohio State High School Division 1 Championships as a junior. The following month, he had two big meets. Beginning with the Lake Erie LSC Senior Championships, he finaled in the 200 free (3rd), 100 back (2nd), 200 back (5th), 100 fly (6th), and 200 IM (3rd) and he clocked PBs in the 200 free, 50 back, and 50 fly. At the ISCA International Senior Cup in St. Petersburg, he finaled in the 200 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM and earned lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM. This summer, he picked up a pair of LCM bests in the 50 and 100 free at Geneva Futures before moving on to Speedo Junior Nationals, where he competed in the 100 back and 200 back and time-trialed the 50 back.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 23.98

100 back – 49.95

200 back – 1:48.74

200 IM – 1:52.39

200 free – 1:40.20

100 free – 46.28

50 fly – 22.94

100 fly – 50.89

Swain will join the Bearcats with fellow class of 2027 verbal commit Maksim Maskalenka. His times would have scored in the A final of the 100 back and the B finals of the 200 back and 200 IM at 2022 AAC Championships. He will overlap with Cincinnati backstrokers Hunter Gubeno (47.68/1:42.42) and Drew Harris (49.08/1:46.02).

